Red Pulse Phoenix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $534,560.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $534,560.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002631 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.