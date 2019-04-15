Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwest Gas (SWX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX):

4/11/2019 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. "

4/4/2019 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/29/2019 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

3/29/2019 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/20/2019 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2019 – Southwest Gas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital.

3/5/2019 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2019 – Southwest Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/21/2019 – Southwest Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/19/2019 – Southwest Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $84.01. 237,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Paul M. Daily bought 325 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

