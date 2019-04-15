Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CarGurus (CARG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) recently:

4/5/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2019 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/29/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/26/2019 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2019 – CarGurus was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/19/2019 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/18/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/13/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/12/2019 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/12/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/1/2019 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/1/2019 – CarGurus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We still only see 3% US dealer growth in 2019 but now predict US AARSD will grow by 22% y/y, up 3% from our prior forecast.””

3/1/2019 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CARG stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $7,250,407.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $723,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,845,870 shares of company stock worth $113,921,166. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,772,000 after buying an additional 513,304 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 167,404 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

