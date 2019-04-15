Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,101,000 after buying an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 486,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 15,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $284,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $85.53 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

