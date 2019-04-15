Raymond James & Associates Sells 84,114 Shares of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPH opened at $58.51 on Monday. Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Market Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

