RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. RadNet posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz sold 11,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $170,104.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,556 shares of company stock worth $672,754. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. RadNet has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.