Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Director Debasish Roychowdhury Sells 4,800 Shares

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Director Debasish Roychowdhury sold 4,800 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.92. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $998.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 352.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 386,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

