Quotient Technology (QUOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.99

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 8121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $870.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,096.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $37,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $804,083 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

