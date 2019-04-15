Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chad Summe sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $37,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock worth $804,083 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QUOT opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 0.25. Quotient Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

