Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NX stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $196.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/quanex-building-products-co-nx-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.