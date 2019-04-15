Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Qorvo by 169.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $76.21. 15,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,946. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $832.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $14,447,174.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,381 shares of company stock worth $15,605,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/qorvo-inc-qrvo-shares-bought-by-farmers-merchants-trust-co-of-chambersburg-pa.html.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.