Shares of QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Get QMX Gold alerts:

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/qmx-gold-qmx-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-05.html.

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QMX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.