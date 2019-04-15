Qiagen (QGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.32 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $86,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after buying an additional 525,268 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,615,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,593,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 412,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 368,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

