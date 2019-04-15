Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $127.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, Director Syed A. Jafry purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $188,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,430,000 after purchasing an additional 461,269 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 360,267 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

