Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Issued By Langen Mcalenn

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $49.33 to $48.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.67 to $58.67 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Shares of WRB opened at $57.95 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $65,753,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,260,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 388,335 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 419,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 337,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.