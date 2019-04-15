PVH Corp (PVH) Stake Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

In other PVH news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $785,383.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

