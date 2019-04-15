Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 264,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $4.82.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
