PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price (up from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $498.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.