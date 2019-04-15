Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,247,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $32.57 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

