Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,200,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,911 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2,375.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

