Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $796,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,007 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,759,000 after purchasing an additional 602,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,086,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $78,592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,519,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 51,850 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 59.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

