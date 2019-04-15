Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $704,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,422,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 744,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $4,646,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 410,327 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,697,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Charles Stone sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,476 shares of company stock valued at $567,824. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

