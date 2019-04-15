PTC (PTC) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. PTC has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 85,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $7,275,896.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 679,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,653,120.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 44,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $4,148,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,455,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $197,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,829 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 760,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 757,534 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,294,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

