Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 747.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 143,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,560. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.