Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.57.
A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 52,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 747.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.57%.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.