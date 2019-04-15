ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Shares Down 37.5%

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) dropped 37.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 13,450,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 710% from the average daily volume of 1,660,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

PLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. TD Securities cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

