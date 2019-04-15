Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Prologis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 112.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 88,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

