Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane Sells 7,764 Shares

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.72. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.60.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 189.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.