Prize Mining (PRZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Prize Mining Co. (CVE:PRZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

About Prize Mining (CVE:PRZ)

Prize Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on exploring gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manto Negro Copper Property that consists of 7 mining concession located in the state of Coahuila, Mexico; and holds an option to earn a 80% Kena and Daylight properties located in British Columbia, Canada.

