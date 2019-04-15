Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 213,863 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

MDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE MDR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

