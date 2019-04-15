Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,979,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $112,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,172 shares of company stock valued at $875,757. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $685.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.19. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 14th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

