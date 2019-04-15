PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 15.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after buying an additional 1,054,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,086,000 after buying an additional 417,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after buying an additional 1,672,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after buying an additional 652,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,791. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

