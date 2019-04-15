PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,533,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,112 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,073,000 after purchasing an additional 305,954 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,331,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,237,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,716. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.3833 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: “PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/prairieview-partners-llc-boosts-holdings-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.