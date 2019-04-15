PPG Industries (PPG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. Cost savings from restructuring actions should aid to PPG Industries’ margins in 2019. The company also remains committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Also, acquisitions are likely to contribute to its sales. However, PPG Industries is exposed to significant raw materials cost pressure that may continue to affect its margins. The company also faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation, which is expected to hurt sales and margins during first-half 2019. Moreover, soft industrial activities in China and weak demand in Europe are expected to affect sales volumes.”

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.43 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus raised shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.34.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,589 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 797.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

