PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.43 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

PPG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,067. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7,855.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

