PostCoin Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a market cap of $20,073.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00025415 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006272 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

