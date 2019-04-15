Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CNOOC accounts for about 0.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in CNOOC by 28.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEO traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.24. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,558. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $142.94 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. This represents a yield of 5.81%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

