Plancoin (PLAN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Plancoin has a market cap of $55,607.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plancoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. In the last seven days, Plancoin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plancoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004357 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013535 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00148018 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010796 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001474 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Plancoin Profile

Plancoin (PLAN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 26,975,135 coins. Plancoin’s official website is plancoin.co . Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plancoin

Plancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plancoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.