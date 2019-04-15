Pinnacle Bank Takes $297,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,579,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $874,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,368,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,545,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

