Physicians Realty Trust to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,906,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,571.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,649,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 379.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,690,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,058 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,808,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,385,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 651,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.