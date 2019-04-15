Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is minimally exposed to the commodity price fluctuations since it generates stable fee-based revenues from the diverse midstream energy assets across the Gulf Coast, Central, Western and Atlantic areas of the United States. The partnership’s cash flows are highly stable and predictable. Moreover, the partnership is likely to deliver steady increase in cash distributions since it has a solid backlog of organic growth projects. However, the partnership’s surging balance sheet weakness is concerning. Also, the partnership lowering its capital budget through 2019 to $601 million for its Gray Oak pipeline project may hurt its pipeline and terminal throughput volume, in return. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 136,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,216. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $55.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.17 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $68,639.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.