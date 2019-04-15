Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,891,707 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 103,486,562 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,066,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,890,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,438 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,039,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 125,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 400,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/pfizer-inc-pfe-sees-large-decline-in-short-interest.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.