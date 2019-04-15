Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,695 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood cut OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

