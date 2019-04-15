Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sanmina Corp (SANM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sanmina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sanmina by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Citigroup downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $6,428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/peregrine-capital-management-llc-decreases-position-in-sanmina-corp-sanm.html.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.