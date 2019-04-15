Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $32,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,501. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.