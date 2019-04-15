People (PEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million.

PEO stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.90 million and a P/E ratio of -48.73. People has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$8.52.

PEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.00 price objective on People and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of People in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$9.25 price objective on People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

