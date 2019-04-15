Pentair PLC (PNR) Position Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,138,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,385,000 after buying an additional 239,511 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,386,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,438,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,636,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,599,000 after buying an additional 74,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after buying an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,962,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $124,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $422,748.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,942 shares of company stock worth $543,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $72.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.74 million. Pentair had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

