PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $80.40 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $380.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $404.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $406.00 million, with estimates ranging from $375.80 million to $430.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 240,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,964. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 35,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $721,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 5,721 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $118,710.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

