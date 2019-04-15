Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avon Rubber (AVON)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. Avon Rubber has a 1 year low of GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,485 ($19.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.07 million and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

