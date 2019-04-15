Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 233.65 ($3.05) on Monday. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $320.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.53.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

