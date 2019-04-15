Peabody Energy (BTU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners set a $44.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 16,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $474,848.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,171.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,477 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,482.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,979 shares of company stock worth $1,663,697. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,563 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,455,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 407,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 116,895 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,465 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

